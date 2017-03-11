Two greats set for first starts of 2017 11 March 2017





Left, Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh and right, Joe Canning of Galway. Left, Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh and right, Joe Canning of Galway.

Two of the GAA’s modern icons are set to make their first starts of the 2017 season this weekend.

Tyrone’s Sean Cavanagh and Joe Canning of Galway have been summoned by their respective managers for Allianz League duty tomorrow afternoon.

Cavanagh has not started for the Red Hands since last August’s All-Ireland SFC quarter-final defeat to Mayo at Croke Park, where he was sent off in the closing stages, and has been named at full-forward as the Ulster champions get set to welcome provincial rivals Cavan to Omagh.

There had been speculation at the end of last year over whether or not the three-time All-Ireland winner would stretch his inter-county career into a 16th season, but he has since fully committed to another year and could help Mickey Harte’s side move up to top spot in Division 1 with a win against the Breffni men tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Galway boss Micheál Donohoe has handed Canning his first start of the season following a 1-2 contribution off the bench in his side’s 26-point hammering of Laois last weekend.

The Portumna sharpshooter hasn’t been named in Donohoe’s starting 15 since tearing his hamstring in the Tribesmen’s All-Ireland SHC semi-final loss to Tipperary last August.

Tomorrow the three-time All Star starts at number 14 against Kerry in Tralee, where the visitors are expected to keep their promotion push from Division 1B firmly on track.

Keep up to date will all this weekend's Allianz Hurling and Football League action on our Live Match Tracker.