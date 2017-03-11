Connacht to discuss withdrawal from inter-pros 11 March 2017





The silverware for the winners of the Inter-provincial SFC competition.

Connacht GAA are set to consider withdrawing from this year’s inter-provincial championships – formerly known as the Railway Cups.

The Irish Independent reports today that the provincial body will make a decision on whether or not to opt out of the competition at their next scheduled meeting.

Connacht secretary John Prenty suggested the withdrawal in his report to the annual convention earlier this year, having been a long-time critic of the ailing competition, and council chairman Mick Rock confirmed that the topic is on the agenda for their next meeting.

"We'll see what people think but obviously there's a problem with a competition when it's hard to get players to commit to it," Mr Rock said.

This year’s competition has been pencilled in for December 9/10, but a withdrawal from Connacht would likely see it pulled from the GAA’s calendar.