Team news: Faithfuls welcome back quartet 11 March 2017





Offaly's Derek Morkan.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Offaly's Derek Morkan.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Offaly will welcome back four key players in tomorrow's Allianz League clash against Wexford in Tullamore.

Sean Gardiner and Aidan Treacy return from suspension which saw them miss last weekend's loss to Limerick as Derek Morkan and Stephen Quirke make their first starts after lengthy absences from the county set-up.

Morkan will make his first start since the 2014 Leinster championship defeat to Kilkenny, while Quirke's last full appearance for the Faithful County seniors came in the 2015 league campaign against Tipperary.

Ben Conneely, Padraig Guinan, Emmett Nolan and Peter Geraghty are the four players who make way.

Offaly (Allianz HL v Wexford): James Dempsey; Paddy Rigney, Michael Cleary, Paddy Delaney; Derek Morkan, Dermot Shortt, Sean Gardiner; Conor Doughan, Cillian Kiely; Sean Ryan, Aidan Treacy, Oisin Kelly; Sean Cleary, Stephen Quirke, Shane Dooley.

