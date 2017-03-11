No home comforts for Shanahan 11 March 2017





Waterford selector Dan Shanahan and manager Derek McGrath.

Waterford selector Dan Shanahan believes there will be “bigger pressure” on the Deise men tomorrow afternoon against Cork given the fact that the game is at Walsh Park.

Derek McGrath’s side have booked their two wins thus far in Division 1A on the road against Kilkenny and Dublin and Shanahan feels that there has been added pressure on home teams to perform.

“There’s probably less pressure on you when you go away from home,” he told the Irish Examiner.

“The bigger pressure for us will be our home game on Sunday because people will be expecting us to beat Cork. I saw Cork against Kilkenny and (though they lost) they’ve serious firepower.

“If we win the game, we’re qualified for a quarter-final. Our goal was to stay up but win on Sunday and we’ll get another big game into our lads ahead of the championship.”

On Sunday’s clash at Walsh Park, he added that he expects a similar bumper crowd like the one which turned out for Tipperary’s visit last month.

“The last time I saw such a crowd was for Ken McGrath’s night (All Star challenge fundraiser in 2014).

“To have that crowd below in Walsh Park against Tipperary was unbelievable and the only thing missing that day was the result. I couldn’t get over it. I think that we’re after getting people back out supporting us and that’s very important.”