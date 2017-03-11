Team news: Nolan back for Kingdom 11 March 2017





Kerry's Shane Nolan celebrates.

Kerry's Shane Nolan celebrates.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Shane Nolan is back from suspension for Kerry's Allianz League encounter with Galway in Tralee tomorrow.

The Crotta O’Neills player missed the defeat to Wexford last weekend following his red card against Limerick in the second round and is the only change in personnel as Keith Carmody loses out with Daniel Collins reverting to the half-back line.

The Kingdom have also been boosted by the return of Brendan O'Leary from injury and the Abbeydorney ace is named on the bench.

Kerry (Allianz HL v Galway): Martin Stackpoole; James O’Connor, Rory Horgan, Sean Weir; Daniel Collins, Bryan Murphy, Darren Dineen; Jack Goulding, Paudie O’Connor; Shane Nolan, Patrick Kelly, Colum Harty; Jordan Conway, Padraig Boyle, John Buckley.

Subs: Aiden McCabe, James Godley, Keith Carmody, Tomas O’Connor, Daniel O’Carroll, Stephen Murphy, Fionan Horgan, Philp Lucid, Jason Wallace, Brendan O’Leary, Tom Murnane.

