Cats must start a new chapter - Walsh

Kilkenny players during the parade before the 2016 All-Ireland final against Tipperary at Croke Park.

Former Kilkenny defender Tommy Walsh says the current team cannot be compared to those in the recent past which dominated on the All-Ireland stage.

The 33-year-old won nine Celtic Crosses during his playing career under Brian Cody before finally retiring in 2014 and believes that this Cats side, which face Liam McCarthy Cup holders Tipperary in Thurles tonight, are firmly in a state of transition.

“The Kilkenny team at the moment, there’s so many young players coming into the set-up,” Walsh told the42.ie.

“The worst thing we can do is compare them to the team that won all the All-Irelands.

“I’ll never forget when we were starting off around 2006, after losing for two years, we were talking a lot about the great team that won in 2002 and 2003. We just said to ourselves, ‘forget about them lads – we’re the new guys.’

“The management and players got together and said we’re going to look forward from now on. That’s what the Kilkenny guys have to do. Forget about the guys that were there in the past, they’re gone.

“This is a new team. Judge them against themselves and let them progress at their own level. They need encouragement and the Kilkenny public need patience.”

Throw-in for tonight's game at Semple Stadium is at 7pm.

