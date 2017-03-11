Team news: Canning to make first start since All-Ireland semi-final injury 11 March 2017





Galway's Joe Canning comes on as a substitute for Brian Molloy.

Joe Canning will make his first start since sustaining a torn hamstring in last August's All-Ireland semi-final against Tipperary when Galway face Kerry in Tralee tomorrow.

The Portumna star, who had been ruled out of action for up to six months after undergoing surgery, starts at full-forward as manager Micheal Donoghue rings the changes from last weekend's 26-point demolition of Laois in Salthill.

League debutant Jack Grealish replaces John Hanbury in the full-back line and Adrian Tuohy and Gearoid McInerney are restored to the half-back line ahead of Aidan Harte and Sean Loftus.

Padraig Brehony is named in midfield with David Burke switching to wing-forward as Niall Burke and Shane Maloney are also called up in attack while Joe Cooney, Thomas Monaghan, Jason Flynn and Conor Cooney all lose out.

Galway (Allianz HL v Kerry): James Skehill; Padraic Mannion, Paul Killeen, Jack Grealish; Daithi Burke, Adrian Tuohy, Gearoid McInerney; Johnny Coen, Padraig Brehony; David Burke, Niall Burke, Paul Flaherty; Shane Maloney, Joe Canning, Cathal Mannion.

