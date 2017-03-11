Team news: Same again for Model men 11 March 2017





Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald celebrates with Conor McDonald.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Wexford manager Davy Fitzgerald celebrates with Conor McDonald.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Wexford boss Davy Fitzgerald has opted to start with the same side which defeated Kerry for tomorrow's trip to Tullamore.

With promotion to the top flight very much in their own hands after impressive victories over Limerick, Galway and the Kingdom last weekend, the Model men must now face Offaly in a top-v-bottom clash before taking on Laois in the final round.

Jack Guiney, who marked his return to county action with 1-1 off the bench the last day, remains among the substitutes.

Wexford (Allianz HL v Offaly): Mark Fanning; Simon Donohoe, Liam Ryan, James Breen; Damien Reck, Matthew O'Hanlon, Diarmuid O’Keeffe; Shaun Murphy, Jack O'Connor; Aaron Maddock, David Redmond, Harry Kehoe; Conor McDonald, Lee Chin, Paul Morris.

Subs: Oliver O'Leary, Shane O'Gorman, Aidan Nolan, Willie Devereux, Barry Carton, David Dunne, Jack Guiney, Andrew Kenny, Eanna Martin, Gary Moore, Cathal Dunbar.

Keep up to date will all this weekend's Allianz Hurling and Football League action on our Live Match Tracker.