Team news: Rebels reveal unchanged side

10 March 2017

Cork's Conor Lehane with Paul Murphy of Kilkenny.
©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Cork boss Kieran Kingston has revealed an unchanged side for Sunday's Allianz League trip to Waterford.

The Rebels will hope to bounce back from two successive defeats against Dublin and Kilkenny when they face the Deise at Walsh Park.

Cork (Allianz HL v Waterford): Anthony Nash; Killian Burke, Damian Cahalane, Colm Spillane; Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, Mark Coleman; Bill Cooper, Daniel Kearney; Dean Brosnan, Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston; Alan Cadogan, Seamus Harnedy, Luke Meade.

