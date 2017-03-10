Team news: Rebels reveal unchanged side 10 March 2017





Cork's Conor Lehane with Paul Murphy of Kilkenny.

Cork boss Kieran Kingston has revealed an unchanged side for Sunday's Allianz League trip to Waterford.

The Rebels will hope to bounce back from two successive defeats against Dublin and Kilkenny when they face the Deise at Walsh Park.

Cork (Allianz HL v Waterford): Anthony Nash; Killian Burke, Damian Cahalane, Colm Spillane; Christopher Joyce, Mark Ellis, Mark Coleman; Bill Cooper, Daniel Kearney; Dean Brosnan, Conor Lehane, Shane Kingston; Alan Cadogan, Seamus Harnedy, Luke Meade.

