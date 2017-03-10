Team news: Dubs unchanged

10 March 2017

Dublin manager Ger Cunningham.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Dublin are unchanged for their Allianz League clash against Clare in Ennis on Sunday.

Manager Ger Cunnigham has decided to stick with the same side that started last weekend's 2-19 to 1-17 defeat at the hands of Waterford at Croke Park.

The Banner men are due to release their team for the Division 1A round four fixture tomorrow evening.

Dublin (Allianz HL v Clare): Conor Dooley; James Madden, Eoghan O'Donnell, Shane Barrett; Ben Quinn, Liam Rushe, Chris Crummey; Niall McMorrow, Caolan Conway; Rian McBride, Ryan O'Dwyer, Eoghan Conroy; Fiontan McGibb, Eamon Dillon, Donal Burke.

