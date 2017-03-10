Team news: Tipp stay the same 10 March 2017





Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan celebrates after scoring a goal against Galway.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Tipperary's Michael Quinlivan celebrates after scoring a goal against Galway.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

The Tipperary team to face Longford in tomorrow's Allianz Football League refixture is the same one that was named for the postponed clash against the midlanders.

Liam Kearns keeps faith with the same fifteen that saw off Laois by 1-16 to 1-10 last month, which means Michael Quinlivan has been passed fit despite being forced off with an injury during the victory in Portlaoise.

Tipperary (Allianz FL v Longford): Evan Comerford; Alan Campbell, Paddy Codd, Willie Connors; Emmett Moloney, Robbie Kiely, Jimmy Feehan, Liam Casey, Jack Kennedy; Josh Keane, Kevin O’Halloran, Brian Fox; Conor Sweeney, Michael Quinlivan, Philip Austin.

Keep up to date will all this weekend's Allianz Hurling and Football League action on our Live Match Tracker.