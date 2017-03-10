Team news: Deise hand debut to Lyons

10 March 2017

Waterford's Darragh Lyons.
©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

Waterford have handed a league debut to Darragh Lyons for Sunday's meeting with Cork at Walsh Park.

The Dungarvan youngster is named to start at left half-back ahead of Shane Daniels in a side that features four changes from the win over Dublin.

Stephen O'Keeffe replaces Ian O'Regan between the sticks, Colin Dunford is preferred to Conor Gleeson in midfield and Maurice Shanahan takes Patrick Curran's spot at right corner-forward.

Waterford (Allianz HL v Cork): Stephen O’Keeffe; Shane Fives, Barry Coughlan, Noel Connors; Tadhg de Burca, Austin Gleeson, Darragh Lyons; Jamie Barron, Colin Dunford; Kevin Moran, Pauric Mahony, Michael Walsh; Maurice Shanahan, Stephen Bennett, Shane Bennett.

