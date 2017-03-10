Team news: Barry and Callanan among six Tipp changes 10 March 2017





Tipperary's James Barry celebrates.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Tipperary's James Barry celebrates.©INPHO/James Crombie.

James Barry and Seamus Callanan are among six Tipperary changes ahead of tomorrow's Allianz League encounter with Kilkenny at Semple Stadium.

All-Star duo Barry and Callanan regain the number three and fourteen jerseys respectively, with starts also going to Michael Cahill (left corner-back), Sean Curran, Michael Breen (both midfield) and Dan McCormack (right half-forward).

Making way from the side that started in last weekend's 0-28 to 0-21 victory over Clare are Joe O'Dwyer, Seamus Kennedy, Brendan Maher, Barry Heffernan, Steven O'Brien and Aidan McCormack.

Donagh Maher and Niall O’Meara both keep their places despite injury worries as Michael Ryan's charges aim for their fourth win from as many outings in Division 1A.

Tipperary (Allianz HL v Kilkenny): Daragh Mooney; Donagh Maher, James Barry, Michael Cahill; Tomas Hamill, Ronan Maher, Padraic Maher; Sean Curran, Michael Breen; Dan McCormack, Niall O’Meara, Noel McGrath; John O’Dwyer, Seamus Callanan, John McGrath.

