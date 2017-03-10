Team news: Moynagh returns as Breffni reshuffle 10 March 2017





Cavan's Conor Moynagh.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Cavan's Conor Moynagh.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan has made three changes in personnel to his side to take on his native Tyrone in Sunday's re-fixed Allianz League clash at Healy Park.

Jason McLoughlin (left corner-back) and Niall Murray (right corner-forward) have been handed their first starts of the 2017 league campaign as Conor Moynagh returns at centre-back after missing last weekend's eight-point defeat to Donegal because of an injury.

Padraig Faulkner and Michael Argue drop to the bench in the reshuffle, while Killian Clarke is ruled out after his straight red card the last day. Gearoid McKiernan moves from full-forward to midfield to cover for the loss of team-captain Clarke.

Cavan (Allianz FL v Tyrone): Raymond Galligan; Fergal Reilly, Killian Brady, Jason McLoughlin; Ciaran Brady, Conor Moynagh, Martin Reilly; Tomas Corr, Gearoid McKiernan; Gerard Smith, Dara McVeety, Niall Clerkin; Niall Murray, Conor Madden, Sean Johnston.

Subs: James Farrelly, Rory Dunne, Niall McKiernan, Michael Argue, Cian Mackey, Padraig Faulkner, John McCutcheon, Paul O’Connor, Shane O’Rourke, Stephen Murray, Joe Dillon, Colm Smith.