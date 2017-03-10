Team news: Cats show three changes 10 March 2017





Kilkenny's Shane Prendergast.

Kilkenny's Shane Prendergast.

The Kilkenny team to face Tipperary in tomorrow's Allianz League clash at Semple Stadium shows three changes to the side that defeated Cork last weekend.

2016 captain Shane Prendergast comes into the centre-back position for Kieran Joyce as Liam Blanchfield and Alan Murphy are handed starts in the full-forward line. The injured Richie Leahy and Conor Martin make way in attack, while St Lachtains clubman Darren Brennan will act as understudy to Eoin Murphy.

Brian Cody has named eleven of the starting fifteen that lined out in last September's All-Ireland final loss to the Premier County with Joyce, Joey Holden, who are both on the bench, Kevin Kelly and the now retired Eoin Larkin being the absentees.

Kilkenny (Allianz HL v Tipperary): Eoin Murphy; Paul Murphy, Padraig Walsh, Conor O'Shea; Conor Fogarty, Shane Prendergast, Jason Cleere; Paddy Deegan, Cillian Buckley; Richie Hogan, TJ Reid, Colin Fennelly; Alan Murphy, Liam Blanchfield, Walter Walsh.

Subs: Darren Brennan, Joey Holden, Kieran Joyce, Conor Delaney, Evan Cody, Michael Walsh, Ollie Walsh, Conor Martin, James Maher, Sean Morrissey, Michael Malone.

