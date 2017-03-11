Team news: Royals make two changes 11 March 2017





Meath boss Martin Ennis has named his team for tomorrow's Allianz League clash against Mayo in Ballina.

It shows two changes to the side that was released ahead of last weekend's Roscommon fixture which fell foul of the bad weather as Padraig Kelly and Kevin Keena replace David Reilly and Cathal McCabe respectively.

Killyon ace Keith Keoghan must serve a one-match ban after his dismissal in last month's defeat of Derry, while dual-star James Toher could feature for the Royals with the county footballers off league duty this weekend.

Meath (Allianz HL v Mayo): Shane McGann; Sean Geraghty, Shane Whitty, Cormac Reilly; Padraig Kelly, Damian Healy, Shane Brennan; Anthony Forde, Gary Kelly; Sean Quigley, Kevin Keena, James Kelly; Adam Gannon, Steven Clynch, Mark O'Sullivan.

