Meath-Roscommon HL game refixed for St Patrick's Day Eve 10 March 2017





A view of a hurling helmet.

©INPHO/James Crombie. A view of a hurling helmet.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The postponed Allianz Hurling League meeting between Meath and Roscommon has been rescheduled for next Thursday night, March 16th.

The Division 2B tie was originally fixed for Athleague on Sunday but Meath have been handed home advantage after it was confirmed that the fourth round fixture will now take place in Ashbourne on the eve of St Patrick's Day.

Throw-in at the Donaghmore/Ashbourne GAA grounds has been scheduled for 7.45pm.