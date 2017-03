Second DART laid on for Cuala fans 10 March 2017





Cuala fans cheers on their team.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Cuala fans cheers on their team.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

A second 'Cuala DART' direct from Dalkey to Connolly Station has been confirmed for St. Patrick's Day.

It follows discussions between Cuala and Irish Rail ahead of Friday's All-Ireland club SHC final against Ballyea at Croke Park.