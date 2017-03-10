Team news: McGovern and O'Rourke fit to start for Leitrim U21s 10 March 2017





Leitrim's Dean McGovern Leitrim's Dean McGovern

Dean McGovern and Ryan O'Rourke have both been deemed fit to start for Leitrim ahead of their Connacht U21FC clash against Galway tomorrow (throw-in 3pm).

McGovern and O'Rourke were doubts for the provincial opener at Tuam Stadium having sat out the county seniors' Allianz League victory over Carlow last weekend due to injury, however, are named at centre-back and centre-forward respectively.

Wing-back Oisin Madden, midfielder Mark Plunkett and forwards Jack Heslin, Keith Beirne and Conor Gaffney are other players with recent senior experience.

Leitrim (Connacht U21FC v Galway): Jack Burke; James Mitchell, Brian Leyden, Liam Ryan; Donal Feely, Dean McGovern, Oisin Madden; Keith Keegan, Mark Plunkett; Jack Heslin, Ryan O’Rourke, Conor Dolan; Robbie Cunningham, Keith Beirne, Conor Gaffney.