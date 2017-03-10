Team news: Dwyer back for O'Moore men 10 March 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Offaly's Dermot Mooney with Charles Dwyer of Laois.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Laois will welcome Charles Dwyer back into their attack when they face Limerick in the Allianz League tomorrow.

The Ballinakill clubman missed last weekend's 26-point defeat to Galway through illness but has recovered in time for the fourth round Division 1B clash against the Treaty County at O'Moore Park.

Manager Eamonn Kelly has handed a first senior start to Borris-Kilcotton's Aaron Dunphy at wing-forward as Aidan Corby and Eanna Lyons drop out.

Matthew Whelan (broken thumb), Stephen Maher (broken finger) and Podge Lawlor (hamstring) all remain on the injury list.

Laois (Allianz HL v Limerick): Enda Rowland; Cahir Healy, Leigh Bergin, Dwane Palmer; Sean Downey, Paddy Purcell, Ryan Mullaney; Cian Taylor, Ben Conroy; Aaron Dunphy, Cha Dwyer, Patrick Whelan; Willie Dunphy, Neil Foyle, Ross King.

Keep up to date will all this weekend's Allianz Hurling and Football League action on our Live Match Tracker.