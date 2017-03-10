Derry hurlers in same boat as footballers 10 March 2017





Derry manager Colm McGurk.

Derry manager Colm McGurk.

Derry manager Colm McGurk has revealed that they are struggling for numbers.

A story broke earlier in the week claiming that the Derry footballers would be choosing from a threadbare squad over the coming weeks.

And now the county’s hurlers find themselves in a similar situation as the NHL campaign progresses.

Defeats to Meath and Wicklow have left the Ulster side with it all to do to maintain their Allianz NHL Division 2B status for another year.

And McGurk stressed to the Derry Journal that having had a big squad at the start of the year, numbers have dwindled ever since

“We really need to get two points against Roscommon and hopefully try to push on from there,” said McGurk.

“The target for the season is the Nicky Rackard obviously but it would be nice to be as competitive as possible in the league as well.

“We had a panel of 28 but coming into the Wicklow game we had only 17 players. We have to take it a game at a time at the minute but the priority will be to take two points from our next game against Roscommon.”

