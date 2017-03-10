'Dinky' demands improvement 10 March 2017





Antrim's Tommy McGoran with Francis Maguire of Monaghan.

©INPHO/Presseye/Jonathan Porter. Antrim's Tommy McGoran with Francis Maguire of Monaghan.©INPHO/Presseye/Jonathan Porter.

Ciaran 'Dinky' McBride accepts that Monaghan must improve on Wednesday night's performance against Antrim if they're to retain their Ulster U21FC title.

Goals in each half from Dermot Gleeson and David Garland proved decisive as the holders came through the preliminary round clash on a 2-14 to 0-16 scoreline. Derry are up next for the Farney next Wednesday night and McBride admitted to the Irish News: "If I am looking at it coldly Antrim - for 45 minutes - were the more dominant, more organised, more disciplined and ultimately the better team.

"Antrim put us under pressure, they had an established game plan, they knew what they were doing. We knew this was coming and your greatest fear is being ill-prepared and meeting a team who are very prepared and very organised.

"If you're coming up against teams like Donegal, Tyrone, Cavan, you're playing against them every year. But we came up against Antrim and we had literally no information on them. We knew some of the players, the likes of Conor Small playing up in the senior team and we knew they had quality players, but the difficulty is when you don't know enough.

"It was just too disjointed for my liking, and the nightmare nearly came through."

The former Tyrone star added: "But in fairness to them, we said at half-time that if we come through this, it would be them who would sort it out and ultimately it was them who sorted it out."