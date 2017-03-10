Team news: Daly to skipper Tribe U21s 10 March 2017





Galway's Michael Daly with Brian Power Meath during the NFL Division 2 clash at Pairc Tailteann. Galway's Michael Daly with Brian Power Meath during the NFL Division 2 clash at Pairc Tailteann.

Senior star Michael Daly will captain Galway for their Connacht U21FC campaign which begins tomorrow against Leitrim at Tuam Stadium (throw-in 3pm).

The Mountbellew/Moylough ace, is one of seven players that featured in last year's provincial quarter-final defeat to Roscommon, retained in manager Gerry Fahy's starting fifteen for their championship opener, alongside Rory Greene, Sean Andy Kelly, Kieran Molloy, Peter Cooke, Paul Mannion and Eoin Finnerty.

Fahy has called up a number of players from the successful 2016 county minor squad which reached the All-Ireland decider, including corner-forwards Robert Finnerty and Dessie Conneely.

Galway (Connacht U21FC v Leitrim): Ronan O’Beolain; Liam Kelly, Dylan McHugh, Rory Greene; Sean Kelly, Sean Andy Kelly, Kieran Molloy; Peter Cooke, Cillian McDaid; Colin Brady, Michael Daly, Paul Mannion; Robert Finnerty, Eoin Finnerty, Dessie Conneely.