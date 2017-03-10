McGee impressed 10 March 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Donegal's Neil McGee.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Veteran Donegal defender Neil McGee has been impressed by the youngsters in the side.

It is a well-known fact that the Ulster county are going through a transition period at the moment.

A number of players have hung up their boots or stepped away from the squad this year and there was a fear that the county could struggle.

However, the young guns have stepped up to the mark and they have not been overawed by the step up in class with impressive performances against the likes of Roscommon, Dublin and Cavan.

And McGee stressed to the Donegal Democrat that you can see the improvement in the players from week to week.

“There is no way they are out of their depth,” stated McGee. “After we made a couple of tweaks after the Kerry game, we just tightened up the defence a wee bit. That was the big thing.

“Obviously last week we didn’t score enough. We felt Dublin were there for the taking and we were disappointed on the draw.”

He added: “They are all up for it. They are all good footballers and they’re learning very quick; that’s one thing about them. They are taking on information every week and they are improving week on week. It’s invaluable getting division one games.”