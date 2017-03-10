Top scorers: Heslin leads the way in Allianz Football League
10 March 2017
Westmeath's John Heslin leads the way in the 2017 Allianz Football League scoring charts.
©INPHO/James Crombie.
After four rounds of the 2017 Allianz Football League, Westmeath's John Heslin tops the scoring charts with 2-27.
The St. Loman's clubman has been shooting the lights out in Division 4 to keep the Lake County on course for promotion after three successive relegations. Laois' Donie Kingston comes next with 2-21, with Cillian O'Connor of Mayo and Wicklow's Seanie Furlong both having amassed 1-22 to date, and Dublin's Dean Rock posting 0-25.
Meath's Donal Lenihan is the leading scorer in Division 2 with 1-20, while Kerry's Paul Geaney, Ryan Burns of Louth and Gavin Crotty from Waterford have each scored three goals.
Overall league top scorers:
John Heslin, Westmeath 2-27 (33)
Donie Kingston, Laois 2-21 (27)
Cillian O'Connor, Mayo 1-22 (25)
Seanie Furlong, Wicklow 1-22 (25)
Dean Rock, Dublin 0-25 (25)
Paul Geaney, Kerry 3-15 (24)
Stefan Campbell, Armagh 2-17 (23)
Donal Lenihan, Meath 1-20 (23)
Division 1
Cillian O'Connor, Mayo 1-22 (25)
Dean Rock, Dublin 0-25 (25)
Paul Geaney, Kerry 3-15 (24)
Ciarain Murtagh, Roscommon 2-8 (14)
Conor McManus, Monaghan 0-14 (14)
Michael Murphy, Donegal 1-10 (13)
Ciaran Thompson, Donegal 0-13 (13)
Seanie Johnston, Cavan 0-11 (11)
Division 2
Donal Lenihan, Meath 1-20 (23)
Barry McHugh, Galway 0-20 (20)
Neil Flynn, Kildare 0-17 (17)
James Kielt, Derry 0-16 (16)
Jamie Malone, Clare 2-7 (13)
David Tubridy, Clare 1-10 (13)
Eoin Cleary, Clare 0-13 (13)
Tomas Corrigan, Fermanagh 0-13 (13)
Division 3
Donie Kingston, Laois 2-21 (27)
Stefan Campbell, Armagh 2-17 (23)
Ryan Burns, Louth 3-13 (22)
Adrian Marren, Sligo 1-16 (19)
CJ McGourty, Antrim 0-19 (19)
Nigel Dunne, Offaly 0-19 (19)
Robbie Smyth, Longford 0-18 (18)
Conor Sweeney, Tipperary 0-16 (16)
Bernard Allen, Offaly 0-16 (16)
Division 4
John Heslin, Westmeath 2-27 (33)
Seanie Furlong, Wicklow 1-22 (25)
Rory Mason, London 1-16 (19)
Patrick Hurney, Waterford 0-17 (17)
Paul Whyte, Waterford 1-13 (16)
Paul Broderick, Carlow 1-13 (16)
Emlyn Mulligan, Leitrim 0-16 (16)
Darragh Foley, Carlow 0-15 (15)
Goalscoring charts:
Paul Geaney (Kerry) 3
Ryan Burns (Louth) 3
Gavin Crotty (Waterford) 3
Ciarain Murtagh (Roscommon) 2
Cillian O'Sullivan (Meath) 2
Emmett McGuckin (Derry) 2
Jamie Malone (Clare) 2
Keelan Sexton (Clare) 2
Niall Kelly (Kildare) 2
Ben McCormack (Kildare) 2
Tommy Moolick (Kildare) 2
Chris Healy (Kildare) 2
Donie Kingston (Laois) 2
Larry Moran (Longford) 2
Niall Murphy (Sligo) 2
Stefan Campbell (Armagh) 2
Michael Quinlivan (Tipperary) 2
Gary Plunkett (Leitrim) 2
John Heslin (Westmeath) 2
Kieran Martin (Westmeath) 2
Highest individual scorer(s) from each round:
Round 1
Paul Geaney (Kerry v Donegal) 2-4
Round 2
Cillian O'Connor (Mayo v Kerry) 0-9, Donie Kingston (Laois v Armagh) 1-6
Round 3
John Heslin (Westmeath v Leitrim) 1-11
Round 4
Paul Geaney (Kerry v Roscommon) 1-6
Overall highest individual score:
Round 3
John Heslin (Westmeath v Leitrim) 1-11