Top scorers: Heslin leads the way in Allianz Football League

Westmeath's John Heslin leads the way in the 2017 Allianz Football League scoring charts.

©INPHO/James Crombie.

After four rounds of the 2017 Allianz Football League, Westmeath's John Heslin tops the scoring charts with 2-27.

The St. Loman's clubman has been shooting the lights out in Division 4 to keep the Lake County on course for promotion after three successive relegations. Laois' Donie Kingston comes next with 2-21, with Cillian O'Connor of Mayo and Wicklow's Seanie Furlong both having amassed 1-22 to date, and Dublin's Dean Rock posting 0-25.

Meath's Donal Lenihan is the leading scorer in Division 2 with 1-20, while Kerry's Paul Geaney, Ryan Burns of Louth and Gavin Crotty from Waterford have each scored three goals.

Overall league top scorers:

John Heslin, Westmeath 2-27 (33)

Donie Kingston, Laois 2-21 (27)

Cillian O'Connor, Mayo 1-22 (25)

Seanie Furlong, Wicklow 1-22 (25)

Dean Rock, Dublin 0-25 (25)

Paul Geaney, Kerry 3-15 (24)

Stefan Campbell, Armagh 2-17 (23)

Donal Lenihan, Meath 1-20 (23)

Division 1

Cillian O'Connor, Mayo 1-22 (25)

Dean Rock, Dublin 0-25 (25)

Paul Geaney, Kerry 3-15 (24)

Ciarain Murtagh, Roscommon 2-8 (14)

Conor McManus, Monaghan 0-14 (14)

Michael Murphy, Donegal 1-10 (13)

Ciaran Thompson, Donegal 0-13 (13)

Seanie Johnston, Cavan 0-11 (11)

Division 2

Donal Lenihan, Meath 1-20 (23)

Barry McHugh, Galway 0-20 (20)

Neil Flynn, Kildare 0-17 (17)

James Kielt, Derry 0-16 (16)

Jamie Malone, Clare 2-7 (13)

David Tubridy, Clare 1-10 (13)

Eoin Cleary, Clare 0-13 (13)

Tomas Corrigan, Fermanagh 0-13 (13)

Division 3

Donie Kingston, Laois 2-21 (27)

Stefan Campbell, Armagh 2-17 (23)

Ryan Burns, Louth 3-13 (22)

Adrian Marren, Sligo 1-16 (19)

CJ McGourty, Antrim 0-19 (19)

Nigel Dunne, Offaly 0-19 (19)

Robbie Smyth, Longford 0-18 (18)

Conor Sweeney, Tipperary 0-16 (16)

Bernard Allen, Offaly 0-16 (16)

Division 4

John Heslin, Westmeath 2-27 (33)

Seanie Furlong, Wicklow 1-22 (25)

Rory Mason, London 1-16 (19)

Patrick Hurney, Waterford 0-17 (17)

Paul Whyte, Waterford 1-13 (16)

Paul Broderick, Carlow 1-13 (16)

Emlyn Mulligan, Leitrim 0-16 (16)

Darragh Foley, Carlow 0-15 (15)

Goalscoring charts:

Paul Geaney (Kerry) 3

Ryan Burns (Louth) 3

Gavin Crotty (Waterford) 3

Ciarain Murtagh (Roscommon) 2

Cillian O'Sullivan (Meath) 2

Emmett McGuckin (Derry) 2

Jamie Malone (Clare) 2

Keelan Sexton (Clare) 2

Niall Kelly (Kildare) 2

Ben McCormack (Kildare) 2

Tommy Moolick (Kildare) 2

Chris Healy (Kildare) 2

Donie Kingston (Laois) 2

Larry Moran (Longford) 2

Niall Murphy (Sligo) 2

Stefan Campbell (Armagh) 2

Michael Quinlivan (Tipperary) 2

Gary Plunkett (Leitrim) 2

John Heslin (Westmeath) 2

Kieran Martin (Westmeath) 2

Highest individual scorer(s) from each round:

Round 1

Paul Geaney (Kerry v Donegal) 2-4

Round 2

Cillian O'Connor (Mayo v Kerry) 0-9, Donie Kingston (Laois v Armagh) 1-6

Round 3

John Heslin (Westmeath v Leitrim) 1-11

Round 4

Paul Geaney (Kerry v Roscommon) 1-6

Overall highest individual score:

Round 3

John Heslin (Westmeath v Leitrim) 1-11