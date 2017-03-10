HL previews: Thurles to host big Saturday night clash 10 March 2017





Round 4 of the Allianz Hurling Leagues throws up a repeat of last year's All-Ireland SHC decider between Tipperary and Kilkenny which takes place at Semple Stadium on Saturday night.

Round 4 of the Allianz Hurling Leagues takes place this weekend and here we preview the 16 games down for decision across the country.

Saturday, March 11th

Allianz HL Division 1A round 4

Tipperary v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, 7pm - eir

The big clash of the weekend is in Thurles on Saturday night as Tipperary look to maintain their 100 per cent start in the league by inflicting Kilkenny with their third defeat of the campaign.

There’ll be no love lost in this one, particularly from the Cats’ perspective, considering the manner of their All-Ireland final defeat to Tipp last year.

The Leinster champions showed that they are no spent force in last weekend’s seven-point win over Cork, but they know as well as any that they are coming up against a different calibre of opposition in round four.

Michael Ryan’s men have been head and shoulders above the rest in Division 1A and we feel a repeat of last September’s result looks likely at the home of hurling this weekend.

Verdict: Tipperary

Allianz HL Division 1B round 4

Laois v Limerick, O'Moore Park, 7pm – eir

Laois host Limerick on Saturday as 8/1 underdogs and it’s not hard to understand why.

John Kiely’s charges have been keeping things according to script since their narrow first round defeat to Wexford, while the O’Moore men were recently defeated by the same Kerry side which shipped 6-21 to the Shannonsiders three weeks ago.

Ronan Lynch has been on fire for the Munster men in this league campaign and his expert free-taking should help steer them to a comfortable win in Portlaoise.

Verdict: Limerick

Allianz HL Division 3B round 4

Longford v Warwickshire, Glennon Bros Pearse Park, 2.30pm

Warwickshire have taken Division 3B by storm and face their toughest challenge to date this season in travelling to Longford, where nullifying Liam Watson’s influence will no doubt be top of the agenda for the hosts.

Verdict: Warwickshire

Sunday, March 12th

Allianz HL Division 1A round 4

Clare v Dublin, Cusack Park, 2pm - TG4

Clare fell to their second defeat of the campaign last weekend against Tipperary and will be eager to get back on track on Sunday.

Dublin put up another encouraging display in defeat to Waterford the last day and will be without their treasured Cuala contingent for one more weekend at least here.

Donal Burke and Eamonn Dillon have been leading the way in the scoring stakes in their absence, but they’ll need plenty more from the supporting cast if the capital men are to cause a 9/4 upset in Ennis.

A loss here for the Banner men, who are defending champions, would plunge them towards the drop and that doesn’t look like happening on their home turf.

Verdict: Clare

Waterford v Cork, Walsh Park, 2pm

Waterford were made come from behind to defeat Dublin last weekend at Croke Park and are fancied at 4/11 for their second win in as many weeks when Cork come to visit.

The Deise men were top of the division at this juncture last year but hit a bump in the road in this campaign when they lost to Tipperary in round two.

Since then, ‘Hurler of the Year’ Austin Gleeson has returned to the starting line-up while Maurice Shanahan also made an appearance off the bench against the Dubs the last day, which bodes well for them leading up to this weekend.

The Rebels’ seven-point defeat to Kilkenny last weekend currently sees them rooted to the bottom of the table with a thanks to their loss to Dublin at the end of last month and they could struggle to bounce back in this Munster derby.

Verdict: Waterford

Allianz HL Division 1B round 4

Kerry v Galway, Austin Stack Park, 2pm

Galway head for Tralee on Sunday looking to keep their steam train rolling after bouncing back well from their shock loss to Wexford.

The Tribesmen are 1/200 odds to hand Kerry their third defeat of the campaign and their trouncing of Laois, which saw Cathal Mannion hit 1-5 on his return from club duty, last weekend gives a clear indication as to where they’re heading into round four.

Kerry went down by 15 points at Wexford Park the last day and face another daunting task here.

Verdict: Galway

Offaly v Wexford, O'Connor Park, 2pm

Wexford maintained their 100 per cent record in the division with a facile win over Kerry in round three and look on course to make it four wins in-a-row against Offaly on Sunday.

Davy Fitzgerald’s side had 10 different scorers in Tralee, including a 1-1 contribution from Jack Guiney off the bench and the Rathnure ace will be hungry for more minutes this weekend.

Offaly haven’t gained a single point from their first three games and, unfortunately from their perspective, are welcoming a Model outfit in red-hot form.

Verdict: Wexford

Allianz HL Division 2A round 4

Westmeath v London, TEG Cusack Park, 1pm

Wesmeath posted 3-29 to ensure their first win of the campaign last weekend against Armagh and should pick up their second pair of points when London call on Sunday.

The Exiles were demolished by Carlow in the last round and could struggle to halt the hosts’ danger men in Mullingar.

Verdict: Westmeath

Armagh v Antrim, Athletic Grounds, 2pm

It’s an Ulster derby at the Atheltic Grounds on Sunday the form book thus far suggests a win for the visitors.

Antrim are right alongside league leaders Carlow with five points and should have too much firepower for the Orchard men this weekend.

Verdict: Antrim

Kildare v Carlow, Newbridge, 2pm

A much improved Kildare side hit their first bump in the road against Antrim in the last round and will be put firmly to the test this weekend when they host Carlow.

The Barrowsiders are currently top of the pile on score difference but know that they face a tricky assignment in Newbridge.

Verdict: Carlow

Allianz HL Division 2B round 4

Derry v Roscommon, Celtic Park, 1pm

Roscommon had their round three meeting with Meath postponed and head for Derry this weekend looking for their first points.

The Oak Leafers lost out by 10 points to Wicklow last weekend and one would imagine a kick from them against the struggling Connacht outfit.

Verdict: Derry

Mayo v Meath, Ballina, 2pm

Meath now have a game in hand against table-toppers Wicklow and will want to keep the pressure on the Garden County in the race for promotion.

Sunday’s trip to James Stephens Park should present the Royals with an ideal opportunity as Mayo have yet to gain a point in the division.

Verdict: Meath

Wicklow v Down, Arklow, 2pm

High-flying Wicklow cruised to victory over Derry last time and Down should be a tougher assignment this weekend.

The Mourne men have booked two wins from three games and gave Mayo a 2-23 to 0-12 hammering in round three despite having Caolan Taggart dismissed.

Verdict: Wicklow

Allianz HL Division 3A round 5

Donegal v Monaghan, Letterkenny, 2pm

Monaghan journey for Letterkenny this weekend looking to close in on a promotion play-off berth and you can expect the hosts to give them their fill of it.

Verdict: Monaghan

Tyrone v Louth, Carrickmore, 2pm

Tyrone have lost two games in the division thus far but should see off a pointless Louth side in Carrickmore.

Verdict: Tyrone

Allianz HL Division 3B round 4

Leitrim v Sligo, Carrick-on-Shannon, 2pm

Sligo were upset by Fermanagh in their previous outing but should have enough to come out on top in this Connacht battle at the very bottom.

Verdict: Sligo

