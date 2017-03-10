Donegal under-21s suffer multiple injury losses 10 March 2017





Donegal's Kieran Gillespie.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Donegal's Kieran Gillespie.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Donegal under-21 manager Declan Bonner will have to plan without five key players for the Ulster championship quarterfinal clash against Tyrone next Wednesday.

The Tir Chonaill men travel to Healy Park, Omagh minus the services of senior stars Jason McGee and Kieran Gillespie as well as Cian Mulligan, Christian Bonner and Conor Doherty.

Bonner admitted to the Donegal Democrat that the loss of such key players is a huge blow to their chances.

“They are all experienced players but we have a squad and I suppose the one positive to come out of the McKenna Cup is that we got to look at a good few players,” said Bonner.

“Preparations haven’t been ideal with so many of the lads involved with the seniors and with so many of the lads at college outside the county.”

He added: “Tyrone are going to be a massive challenge and we are all fully aware of that, especially at home in Healy Park.

“But the lads are really looking forward to it and relishing the challenge and they know it is going to take a mammoth effort.”