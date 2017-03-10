FL previews: Red Hands look to go top 10 March 2017





The Tipperary v Longford and Tyrone v Cavan Allianz Footbal League clashes have been re-scheduled for this weekend.

©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard. The Tipperary v Longford and Tyrone v Cavan Allianz Footbal League clashes have been re-scheduled for this weekend.©INPHO/Presseye/Russell Pritchard.

Postponements over the past two Sundays see two re-fixed games down for decision this weekend in the Allianz Football League.

Saturday, March 11th

Allianz FL Division 3 round 4

Tipperary v Longford, Semple Stadium, 5pm

Tipperary can move up to second in the table with a win over Longford in Thurles, where the visitors will be looking to avoid their third defeat of the campaign.

Liam Kearns’ side looked to have gotten back on track from their surprise defeat to Sligo with a six-point win over Laois in round three, with Conor Sweeney in hot form for the Premier men in Portloaise that particular evening.

Longford will have to figure out a way to keep the big Ballyporeen man at bay on Saturday and despite pushing Armagh - 30-point winners over Offaly on Sunday gone past - close the last day; the Midlanders are set to have a battle on their hands here.

Verdict: Tipperary

Sunday, March 12th

Allianz FL Division 1 round 3

Tyrone v Cavan, Healy Park, 2pm

Cavan supporters journey for Omagh for the second Sunday in three weeks after the fiasco which eventually saw this round three clash postponed a little over an hour before throw-in at Healy Park.

Since then both these two sides have had contrasting results, with Tyrone maintaining their recent dominance over Monaghan last Saturday, while the Breffni men were made look like boys compared to Donegal on the same night.

Killian Clarke’s first-half sending off at Kingspan Breffni Park against the Tir Chonaill men sees the Cavan skipper ruled out for Sunday, while the Red Hands, who lost to the Blues two months ago in the McKenna Cup, should be close to full strength with talisman Sean Cavanagh being handed a first starting berth of 2017.

The Ulster champions can move top of Division 1 with a win on their home turf this weekend and, given recent form, Mattie McGleenan’s side don’t look like stopping them.

Verdict: Tyrone

Join us for our Live Match Tracker on Sunday afternoon when we will be providing full text commentary on Tyrone v Cavan.