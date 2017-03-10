GAA on TV this weekend: three live games

10 March 2017

There are just the three live games this weekend and two more with deferred coverage.


Saturday 11 March

eir Sport 2, 6.55pm, Tipperary v Kilkenny, Allianz HL Division 1A (Throw-in 7pm)

eir Sport 1, 6.45pm, Laois v Limerick, Allianz HL Division 1B (Throw-in 7pm)


Sunday 12 March

TG4, 1.00pm, Clare v Dublin,  Allianz HL Division 1A (Throw-in 2pm)

TG4, 3.40pm, Waterford v Cork, Allianz HL Division 1A (Deferred coverage)

TG4, 5.15pm, O’Connor Cup final (Deferred coverage)

RTE2, 9.30pm, Allianz League Sunday

Highlights from the weekend’s hurling league action.
 

Monday 13 March

TG4, 8pm, GAA 2017

Highlights from: Hurling leagues




