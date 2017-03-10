Club v county row averted in Donegal 10 March 2017





Donegal's Michael Carroll.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Donegal's Michael Carroll.©INPHO/James Crombie.

A potential club versus county row has been avoided after the Donegal CCC agreed to postpone a league game involving Gaoth Dobhair.

The Gaeltacht club had threatened to withdraw its players from the county U21 panel if this weekend's league opener against Naomh Conaill had gone ahead. Gaoth Dobhair have seven players in Declan Bonner's squad which will face Tyrone in the Ulster U21FC next Wednesday night and weren't prepared to field without them this weekend.

According to the Irish Examiner, the club fixture has been put back to May 24. Gaoth Dobhair's seven county U21s are Cian Mulligan, Naoise O Baoill, Niall Friel, Kieran Gillespie, Daire O Baoill, Gavin McBride and Micheal Carroll.