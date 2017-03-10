Moloney has concerns 10 March 2017





Clare joint-managers Donal Moloney and Gerry O'Connor speak with their selectors.

Clare joint-manager Donal Moloney admits that they are concerned over their slow start to games.

Last Sunday, the Banner County looked overwhelmed as Tipperary raced into a decent lead during their NHL 1A clash.

Moloney was pleased with the way his charges fought their way back into the game, before Tipp finished strongly.

“We were slow out of the blocks and missed a lot of the breaks early on,” Moloney told the Clare Champion.

“It took us a while to get into our rhythm, which is something we are going to have to look at. You cannot give a team of Tipperary’s calibre that sort of a start, exert so much energy in clawing it back and going ahead and trying to fight it out in the second half. It did take its toll. The way the game started we were thankful to be in front at half time.”

