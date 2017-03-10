O'Brien cruciate tear confirmed 10 March 2017





Clare's Oisin O'Brien in action against Shane Bennett of Waterford.

Oisin O'Brien's worst fears have been realised with confirmation that he tore his cruciate ligament in Clare's Allianz League Division 1A defeat to Tipperary last Sunday.

The Clonlara corner back is set to miss the rest of the season after an MRI scan revealed the extent of the damage. O'Brien was stretchered off after returning from a cruciate ligament strain he suffered last October in the previous round against Kilkenny.

"It looked serious," Clare joint-manager Donal Moloney said after last Sunday's game in Thurles.

“Hopefully, it’s not as bad as we fear. He just slipped over on it. He did have a strained cruciate in October, but he rehabbed it back and it looked like he was back to full health. He had passed all his strength tests about a month ago so hopefully it’s not something serious.”

