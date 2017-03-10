McMahon eager to push on 10 March 2017





Clare's Martin McMahon.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Clare's Martin McMahon.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Clare’s Martin McMahon is determined to build on their performance against Cork.

The Banner caused one of the upsets of the league so far when defeating the Rebels for the first time in 23 years.

The result has thrown open the NFL Division Two campaign and McMahon stressed to the Clare Champion that it was the perfect response to their poor performance against Galway the week before.

“We never really talked about either relegation or going up. What we have talked about is our performance,” said McMahon.

“After the Cork game, this will be parked. Everyone was saying, after losing to Galway, that we were probably going to be relegated.

“Now, this week, there’s probably going to be talk about promotion but we’re not worried about that.

“We showed there that Clare football is on the way up. The heart and commitment against Cork was excellent.”