Video: Who are the O'Connor Cup favourites? 10 March 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Siobhan Woods will be in acton for DCU at the O'Connor Cup finals.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The 30th year of the O'Connor Cup begins today, Friday, at Ballyhaunis and Castlebar, hosted by GMIT Mayo.

24 teams will compete in six competitions with the last four in the O'Connor Cup going into battle on Saturday afternoon - UL, DCU, UCC and holders UCD.

UCD captain Sarah Gormally, UL's Anna Galvin and DCU's Siobhan Woods all give their opinions here.

Video by Jerome Quinn Media for Ladies HEC.