Tipperary's Declan Browne.

Tipperary's Declan Browne.

Declan Browne has blasted the performance of referee Sean Joy in Tipperary's Munster U21FC extra-time defeat to Limerick on Wednesday night.

The Tipp U21 boss and two-time All Star was far from impressed after Emmet Moloney and Willie Connors were both sent off in normal time, while Jack Kennedy and substitute Jordan Moloney were dismissed on black cards in extra-time.

“I’m not a controversial man but I think the referee was cat,” the normally reserved Browne is quoted as saying in the Irish Examiner.

“I know Limerick will say the same, but let’s call a spade a spade and I hope he watches the video back and we’ll see what the assessors make of it. We lost a game; I have had defeats like that before and I have no problem taking a defeat but if it is as bad as it looked to me ...”

The Moyle Rovers clubman also questioned the referee's time-keeping.

“Where was the one minute twenty seconds at the end of added time (on top of the allotted five minutes), where did that come from?” he asked.

“They are the little things, but someone will disect that down the line. People might say it’s sour grapes on my behalf and if they want to say that they can."