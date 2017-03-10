Cork hero McCarthy chasing boxing glory 10 March 2017





Cork's Niall McCarthy and Ronan Curran share a joke.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Cork's Niall McCarthy and Ronan Curran share a joke.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Niall McCarthy won two All-Ireland medals and an All Star in a glittering Cork hurling career and tomorrow he goes in search of another national title - this time in the boxing ring!

The UCC student meets Finbarr McGuire of CIT for the cruiserweight title in the Irish Athletic Third Level Boxing Association finals at the National Stadium in Dublin. McCarthy, who boxes out of the St. Colman's boxing club in Cork, took up the sport after a succession of injuries forced him to hang up his hurl last year.

"I'm only at it a few months, but it was something I always had a keen interest in," he told the Irish Daily Star.

"I couldn't commit to it because of the hurling. I actually retired from hurling last year with the club (Carrigtwohill). To be honest, it was injury after injury.

"I just knew it was the right time (to retire from hurling) and I'm totally content with the decision. Boxing was always something I planned to do, I'm getting involved in the coaching."

Known for his fiery nature on the pitch, McCarthy's fight is the first on tomorrow's program at 11am.