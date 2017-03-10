McMahon seeks reaction 10 March 2017





London manager Fergus McMahon.

London manager Fergus McMahon has revealed that the squad had a meeting this week to refocus on the league.

The Exiles suffered a bad defeat to Carlow last Sunday and McMahon is seeking a response this weekend against Westmeath.

And the former Meath hurler stressed to the Irish Post that they will move on from last weekend’s game.

“We had a meeting in the hotel and had a good honest discussion about how we need to react against Westmeath,” said McMahon.

“We’ll draw a line in the sand to get our mind set right for the remaining league fixtures.”

London need to pick up some points with two games to go or face the prospect of being relegated to Division 2B.

