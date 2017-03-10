Burns has ambitions to be president 10 March 2017





Jarlath Burns.

©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty. Jarlath Burns.©INPHO/Presseye/Lorcan Doherty.

Jarlath Burns has declared his intention to run for the GAA presidency.

In an interview with the Irish News, the Armagh man refused to be drawn on when he would run for the top job, but added it would be "possibly sooner rather than later". Dublin's John Horan will succeed Aoghan O Fearghail as GAA president in 2018, with the next election not taking place until 2020.

Burns, who captained the Orchard County to an Ulster SFC title in 1999, boasts an impressive playing and administrative CV. He has been involved with the GAA at national level since 2000 and is currently chairman of the standing committee on playing rules.

Meanwhile, the 49-year-old Silverbridge clubman has defended the controversial 'Super 8' format which was given the green light at Congress last month.

"What's wrong with exploiting the commercial potential of the Association? We have to do it, we have to. We don't have an international outlet like the professional games, we don't have the international money that rugby and soccer has, so we have to make sure that we exploit the indigenous capability of our games," he said.