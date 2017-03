Team news: Limerick XV announced 09 March 2017





Limerick's Seamus Hickey.

©INPHO/Ken Sutton. Limerick's Seamus Hickey.©INPHO/Ken Sutton.

The Limerick team has been announced ahead of their Allianz Hurling League Division 1B round 4 game with Laois on Saturday evening.

Limerick (NHL v Laois): Barry Hennessy; Stephen Cahill, Richie Engish, Sean Finn; Seamus Hickey, Declan Hannon, Dan Morrissey; Darragh O Donovan, William O Donoghue; Shane Dowling, Gearoid Hegarty, James Ryan; Kevin O Brien, Kyle Hayes, Colin Ryan.

Throw in at O'Moore Park is 7pm.