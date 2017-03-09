Team news: Tyrone set for Cavan clash

09 March 2017

Tyrone's Sean Cavanagh takes to the pitch at Croke Park.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Mickey Harte has picked his side to face Cavan in their rescheduled Allianz National League Division One clash at Healy Park in Omagh on Sunday.

The original fixture was postponed due to a combination of heavy rain and an unplayable pitch.

Tyrone (NFL Div 1 v Cavan): Niall Morgan; Pádraig Hampsey, Ronan McNamee, Cathal McCarron; Tiernan McCann, Justin McMahon, Rory Brennan; Colm Cavanagh, Padraig McNulty; Conor Meyler, Kieran McGeary, Peter Harte; Darren McCurry, Sean Cavanagh, Matthew Donnelly.

Throw in is at 2pm.




