Collins takes GPA Presidency 09 March 2017





GPA President David Collins © @gaelicplayers GPA President David Collins © @gaelicplayers

Former Galway hurler David Collins has been elected as the new President of the Gaelic Players Association.

Collins was elected by the organisation’s National Executive Committee and succeeds former Kildare footballer Dermot Earley in the role, having previously served as GPA Secretary from 2013 through 2015.

Speaking after being appointed to the new role today, Collins said: "To have been chosen as GPA President by our NEC which is made up of exceptionally dedicated players and former players who are devoted to the welfare of GPA members, is an absolute honour and a great privilege for both myself and my family.

"I have always been passionate about our players’ welfare and the relentless work that the GPA is undertaking to better the lives of each and every member.

"Having been involved as player rep since 2005 and at the Executive level since 2011, I am delighted to be able to continue my involvement with the GPA in this new capacity as President.

"I look forward to working with our recently elected CEO Dermot Earley and his team to continually strive to enrich the lives of our players who dedicate their lives to our games."