Six sensational GAA comebacks 09 March 2017





Pure joy as fans celebrate ©INPHO/Donall Farmer Pure joy as fans celebrate ©INPHO/Donall Farmer

In honour of Barcelona's incredible 6-1 comeback victory over Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night, we've decided to put together half a dozen of the greatest comebacks in GAA history.

Have a look below and see if you agree with our picks:

1) Mayo v Dublin, 2006 All-Ireland SFC semi-final

Who could forget this one? Things managed to boil over before a ball was even thrown in after Mayo warmed up at the Hill 16 end at Croke Park and Dublin decided to join them.

The Leinster champions led by seven points at one stage, but a goal from Andy Moran off the bench gave the Westerners a huge lift as they chased a second All-Ireland final berth in three years.

Cue Ciaran McDonald to step up to the plate with a classy left-footed effort which secured a famous one-point win for Mayo.

2) Offaly v Limerick, 1994 All-Ireland SHC final

This match saw one of the most remarkable finishes ever to an All-Ireland final of any kind.

Limerick held a five-point lead with as many minutes remaining in the game before Offaly’s Johnny Dooley and Patrick Connors banged in goals for them and the Faithful men would add five points to secure the Liam McCarthy Cup.

3) Galway v Kilkenny, 2014 Leinster SHC semi-final

Galway came back from a massive 10-point deficit against Kilkenny in a sensational effort which was not rewarded with victory.

The game ended in a remarkable draw – 5-16 to 3-22 – and it had everything in it, including a shoot-out between Henry Shefflin and Joe Canning until the very death.

The Cats would win the replay the next day and go on to claim their 35th All-Ireland title that September.

4) Offaly v Kerry, 1982 All-Ireland SFC final

The mighty Kingdom looked to be on their way to an unprecedented fifth All-Ireland title in a row before Offaly’s late intervention at Croke Park.

Two late points from Mattie O’Connor left the Faithful men with an outside chance and cometh the hour Seamus Darby stepped up to the plate to score one of the most famous goals in GAA history, devastating the Munster champions in the process.

5) Wexford v Meath, 2008 Leinster SFC quarter-final

2008 was the year that saw Wexford’s sensational run to an All-Ireland semi-final and the signs of their spirit were evident in the early part of the campaign.

The Slayneysiders looked dead and buried when Meath led them by 10 points at half-time at Dr Cullen Park in Carlow – and the Royals still led by that double-figure margin with 10 minutes left to go.

Goals from Redmond Barry and PJ Banville brought the Model men back into contention however, and it was All Star Mattie Forde that kicked the winning point for them in injury-time as it finished 2-14 to 2-13 in the underdogs’ favour.

6) Cork v Dublin, 2014 All-Ireland Ladies SFC final

The all-conquering Rebelettes looked to be in some trouble when they trailed Dublin by 10 points with 15 minutes to go on ladies All-Ireland final day three years ago.

The champions dug their deepest in the last quarter however, staging a brilliant comeback which included goals from subs Rhona Ní Bhuachalla and Eimear Scally before Geraldine O’Flynn landed the winner at Croke Park.