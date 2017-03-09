New 'Toughest Trade' episode to air on Friday night 09 March 2017





AIB is delighted to announce that the next episode of its documentary series The Toughest Trade will air this Friday 10 March on RTÉ2 at 10:35pm.

Next to experience the trade this year will be Wexford hurler Lee Chin and retired Canadian ice hockey pro Alex Auld.

Created by the long-time GAA Club Championship sponsors AIB as part of its #TheToughest campaign, The Toughest Trade explores how professional sports compare to the amateur GAA games.

Chin will be put to the test as he takes on perhaps the toughest challenge to date. He will fly to Canada to join the Vancouver Canucks – an ice hockey team in the National Hockey League. Retired goaltender Alex Auld spent 12 years as a professional in the NHL and will be hoping to transfer those skills when he swaps the ice for the ash as he joins Chin’s club the Faythe Harriers.

Mark Doyle, AIB Head of Group Brands said, “We’ve long believed that the GAA Club players are among the toughest athletes in the world, rivaling any professional athlete.”

Doyle continued: “The Toughest Trade gives us a platform to test out our theory. This is the third year of the documentary and will probably be the most physically challenging. We’re really excited to see how viewers react to Lee and Alex’s experiences both here and in Canada.”

Last week's episode featuring Michael Murphy and Shane Williams, as well as all previous series, are available to view in full on AIB's YouTube channel www.youtube.com/aib.

For exclusive content and behind the scenes action from The Toughest Trade follow AIB GAA on Twitter and Instagram @AIB_GAA and facebook.com/AIBGAA.