No 'panic' in Kilkenny, says Brennan 09 March 2017





Nickey Brennan.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Nickey Brennan.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

Former GAA president Nickey Brennan says Kilkenny hurling fans must be realistic over their expectations given the players that they’ve lost.

Brennan, who won two All-Ireland titles with the Cats during his playing career, feels that there are a number of vacancies in Brian Cody’s team to be filled given some of the recent retirements in the county and says it will take time for Cody and his management team to do so.

"Kilkenny have lost a lot of huge players over the last number of years," he told Newstalk.com. “In more recent times, the likes of Jackie Tyrell and Eoin Larkin. You don’t replace those players overnight.

"There’s probably more spots up for grabs on the team than there has been for some time. Cody and his selectors are in a position where they also have to try and fill two central defensive roles.

“It doesn’t mean that the guys who were in there last year won’t end up in them again. The coaching staff are working to come up with another formula, hence the reason Pádraig Walsh is being tested at full-back.

"He’s going pretty well there, albeit, depriving the side of another attacking player further up the field. People are realistic enough to know that it does take time. The younger lads have a decent pedigree at underage, but it’s a huge step up to come up against the top teams.

"I don’t think there's a question of panic. There has to be an element of realism."