Take the train to the Kerry-Dublin game

09 March 2017

Last words of advice from Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice to his team at Austin Stack Park, Tralee

Iarnrod Eireann are running a special train from Rathmore to Tralee for the Kerry / Dublin match on Saturday week.

The train from Rathmore to Tralee will travel via Killarney and Farranfore on Saturday March 18th, departing Rathmore at 16:40 and arriving in Tralee at 17:40. The eagerly-awaiting Division One clash between the Kingdom and the Dubs throws in at Austin Stack Park at 19:00.

For the return journey, the train leaves Tralee at 21:45 and arrives in Cork at 23:50, servicing Farranfore, Killarney, Rathmore, Millstreet, Banteer and Mallow in between. Bookings can be made online at: www.irishrail.ie.




