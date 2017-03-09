Take the train to the Kerry-Dublin game
Last words of advice from Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice to his team at Austin Stack Park, Tralee
Iarnrod Eireann are running a special train from Rathmore to Tralee for the Kerry / Dublin match on Saturday week.
The train from Rathmore to Tralee will travel via Killarney and Farranfore on Saturday March 18th, departing Rathmore at 16:40 and arriving in Tralee at 17:40. The eagerly-awaiting Division One clash between the Kingdom and the Dubs throws in at Austin Stack Park at 19:00.
For the return journey, the train leaves Tralee at 21:45 and arrives in Cork at 23:50, servicing Farranfore, Killarney, Rathmore, Millstreet, Banteer and Mallow in between. Bookings can be made online at: www.irishrail.ie.