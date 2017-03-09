Brady confident heading into Tyrone battle 09 March 2017





Tyrone's Mattie Donnelly is tackled by Killian Brady of Cavan.

Cavan defender Killian Brady believes their McKenna Cup victory over Tyrone in the New Year can serve them well heading into Sunday’s re-fixed clash with the Red Hands.

The Breffni men made a winning bow to 2017 under Mattie McGleenan with a 1-13 to 0-12 victory over the Ulster champions, but the two counties have since had contrasting league form with Cavan one point after three games and Tyrone set to go top of Division 1 if they can get a win in Omagh on Sunday.

Blues corner-back Brady hopes their long awaited victory over the Red Hands (Cavan haven’t had a championship win over Tyrone since 1983) can be repeated this weekend.

“The McKenna Cup is a competition they (Tyrone) pride themselves on,” the Mullahoran man told The Irish News.

“That game was stopping the rut really given the string of wins they had over us before that. The last few years, we couldn’t beat them so it was important we got that win from a mental perspective.

“It should definitely give us a bit of confidence going into the match. They’ll obviously be very optimistic as well given their great win against Monaghan last week.

“We feel that we can beat any of these teams left there though, and hopefully we can show that this weekend against Tyrone.”

Throw-in for the game on Sunday at Healy Park is at 2pm.