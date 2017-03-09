Duffy: brilliant atmosphere in Wee County camp 09 March 2017





Bevan Duffy says a positive atmosphere in the dressing-room has been central to Louth's magnificent start to 2017.

Having won Division Four last year, the Wee County have won their first four outings in the third tier to put themselves in pole position for back-to-back promotions:

"The atmosphere in the dressing-room has been brilliant since the start of the year," the St Fechins clubman told The Drogheda Independent. "It's probably a follow-on from how successful last year was but it's also down to how tight the team has become over the last three years.

"We went through some really tough times at the start and stuck at it and that definitely brought us together and this year is a lot of fun. You commit so much to this set-up, it takes up so much of your time and you sacrifice so much, there's no doubt winning makes it all the easier."