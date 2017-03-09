Louth club fixtures postponed 09 March 2017





The opening round of the Louth ACFL was scheduled for this weekend but all the games have been called off.

A full programme of matches in Divisions One, Two and Three was due to be played at venues county-wide but the CCC met on Tuesday night and it was agreed to cancel these games and play them at a later date in the year.

Meanwhile, the draws for the 2017 Louth SFC, IFC, JFC and SHC will be made at Darver tonight. Following a proposal from Stabannon Parnells, only the draws for the group stage will take place, with the quarter-final and semi-final draws to be made separately once the group stage has been completed.