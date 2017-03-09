Clare result was 'unacceptable' - Hurley 09 March 2017





Cork's Brian Hurley Cork's Brian Hurley

Injured Cork forward Brian Hurley says he has been blocking out the recent negativity surrounding the Rebels’ camp as he bids to make a return to their starting line-up.

Hurley has been side-lined since suffering a horrific hamstring injury last July and speaking at the GAA’s link-up with RNLI Lifeboats in Croke Park yesterday, the 24-year-old branded last Sunday’s defeat to Clare as “unacceptable” and said he’s eager to make his return for the Leesiders soon.

“My number one priority is to get back into the panel and get on the first team,” said Hurley.

“We do have a lot of injuries but it’s no excuse for the standards of Cork football. The result against Clare was unacceptable.

“If we want to be there or thereabouts we need to be winning those games. We have to accept we weren’t good enough on the day and go back to the drawing board and be positive for the next day against Meath.”

He added: “I don’t buy newspapers, I don’t listen to the radio to be honest. I’m coming back from a long enough time being out.

“If you do listen to it you’ll pull yourself into the gutter. I’m just trying to be as positive as possible and try and enjoy my football because the last eight months haven’t been great, and careers are short.

“I don’t listen to people outside of our group. They don’t know how hard we train, they don’t know how hard we work, but everybody is entitled to their opinion.”