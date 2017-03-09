'That was our first game together since January 8th' 09 March 2017





Jack O’Connor admitted that Kerry “were a little bit off” in last night’s Munster U21FC quarter-final victory over Clare in Tralee.

The Kingdom laboured to a 1-17 to 2-8 win over the 25/1 outsiders, having not played a game together since January 8th, and afterwards O’Connor vowed that his side would improve ahead of their semi-final meeting with Waterford next Wednesday.

“Our preparation hasn’t been what it could have been,” O’Connor told the Irish Examiner.

“That was our first game together since January 8th. That told at times tonight. In horse racing terms, we needed the run. We need to improve and we will improve. We were just a bit vulnerable to Clare running at us. We came to grips in the second-half.

“Clare were in that game until the 50th minute. We’re glad they gave us a stiff test. We needed that test. We hope that test will improve us. We still kicked 1-17 and that was a good score.”